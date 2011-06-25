The RippsFormed 2003
The Ripps are an English rock band formed in Coventry in 2003. The band currently consists of Patch Lagunas (vocals/rhythm guitar), Raul Lagunas (lead guitar/backing vocals), Alan Ferguson (bass), Phil Cox (drums) Terry Muttitt (keys/synth) and Lolly Macintosh. Until 2009, the band was a four piece featuring drummer Rachel Butt.
True Colours
True Colours
Love Sick
Love Sick
