Peter Metro (born Peter Clarke, Kingston, Jamaica, c.1960) is a reggae deejay, who released five albums in the 1980s.
Bi Bow Posse Freestyle
Burro Banton
Peter Metro Freestyle (Live From Jamaica 2016)
Champion (feat. Josey Wales, Burro Banton, Jigsy King, Little Twitch, Sherrie, Lady G, Paper Tiger, Capleton, General Trees, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Peter Metro, Ninjaman & Bounty Killer)
Yellowman
Dedicated To You
Police Inna England (Dub)
