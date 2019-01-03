The Kings of Frog Island are a stoner rock collective drawing from psychedelic, stoner, and retro rock traditions. The Kings of Frog Island formed in Leicester, England (hence Frog Island) in 2003, as a collaboration between guitarist and producer Mark Buteux along with R. "Doj" Watson, a founding member of the grunge/punk group Scum Pups and Mat Bethancourt, of the rock bands Josiah and The Beginning. The band released their debut, self-titled album with German-based Elektrohasch Records in 2005. Work on the first album involved some input from guest artists associated with members of the band's musical past, most notably, Matthew (Midge) Day of Scum Pups. Mathew Bethancourt left The Kings Of Frog Island in 2010 to concentrate on Cherry Choke, while Mark Buteux, Gavin Searle, Gavin Wright, Tony Heslop and Roger ‘Doj’ Watson continued work producing a fourth, fifth and sixth album as The Kings of Frog Island. They run Amphibia Sound Studios VI and are working on forthcoming projects and collaborations with Bulletree Filmes of Brazil.