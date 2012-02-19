Ron JonesUS television music composer. Born 3 June 1956
Ron Jones
1956-06-03
Ron Jones Biography
Ronald Jones (born July 7, 1954 in Kansas City, Kansas) is an American composer who has written music for television shows, including Star Trek: The Next Generation, DuckTales, American Dad!, and Family Guy. He composed the theme for Nickelodeon's The Fairly OddParents with series creator Butch Hartman, and the music for the show's pilots. He currently lives in Stanwood, Washington, where he opened SkyMuse studios, a state-of-the-art recording facility designed for post-production and music recording.
