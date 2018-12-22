PsalmodyBritish choir. Formed 1996
Psalmody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8eab4a7f-9585-4e73-a09e-82c790f1c4fb
Psalmody Tracks
Sort by
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
John Foster
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
Ensemble
Last played on
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
John Foster
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
Last played on
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Samuel Arnold
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist