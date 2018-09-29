Gallery was a 1970s American soft rock band, formed in Detroit, Michigan by Jim Gold. While Gallery did record a number of songs, they are most famous for their 1972 hit single, "Nice to Be With You", written by Gold. The song was arranged and produced by Dennis Coffey and Mike Theodore and released by Sussex Records. It became an international hit single, reaching the top five in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand; sales of one million copies earned the band a gold record. The song reached #4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and remained in the Hot 100 for 22 weeks, tying with War's "Slippin' Into Darkness" for most weeks on the chart during 1972. Billboard ranked it as the #14 song for 1972. On the Cashbox Top 100, "Nice to Be With You" reached #1.

Gallery followed up in late 1972 with a cover of Mac Davis's "I Believe in Music", which charted moderately well at #22 on Billboard and #13 on Cashbox. They also toured across the South Pacific.

In early 1973, Gallery's third and last Hot 100 hit, Tom Lazaros's "Big City Miss Ruth Ann", reached #23 on the Hot 100 and #7 on WCFL. A year later, "Love Every Little Thing About You" did not chart, and Gallery disbanded.