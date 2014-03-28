Paul WassifBorn 1963
Paul Wassif
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ea18190-1e29-4995-94ed-c3b75277aab4
Paul Wassif Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Wassif (born 1963 in Bristol, England) is a British musician, guitarist, and singer songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Wassif Tracks
Sort by
900 Miles
Paul Wassif
900 Miles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fresh As A Sweet Sunday Morning
Lisa Knapp with Paul Wassif & Bernard Butler
Fresh As A Sweet Sunday Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fresh As A Sweet Sunday Morning
Performer
Last played on
Southbound Train
Paul Wassif
Southbound Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Southbound Train
Last played on
Build Another Band
Paul Wassif
Build Another Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Build Another Band
Last played on
Please don't Leave
Paul Wassif
Please don't Leave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please don't Leave
Last played on
Back to artist