Edward Garvin Futch (born August 19, 1944) is an American country music artist known professionally as Eddy Raven. Known for his Cajun-influenced country music, Raven has been a recording artist since 1962. He has charted more than thirty-five singles in his career, including the Number One hits "I Got Mexico", "Shine, Shine, Shine", "I'm Gonna Get You", "Joe Knows How to Live", "In a Letter to You" and "Bayou Boys", as well as several more Top Ten hits, including seventeen consecutive Top Tens between 1984 and 1990.
Island
Eddy Raven
Island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Island
Last played on
I Got Mexico
Eddy Raven
I Got Mexico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got Mexico
Last played on
Joe Knows How To Live
Eddy Raven
Joe Knows How To Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joe Knows How To Live
Last played on
Cowboys Dont Cry
Eddy Raven
Cowboys Dont Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cowboys Dont Cry
Last played on
Colinda
Eddy Raven
Colinda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colinda
Last played on
I'm Gonna Get You
Eddy Raven
I'm Gonna Get You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Gonna Get You
Last played on
Shine Shine Shine
Eddy Raven
Shine Shine Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shine Shine Shine
Last played on
Sweet Mother Texas
Eddie Raven
Sweet Mother Texas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Mother Texas
Performer
Last played on
La Belle Louisiane
Eddy Raven
La Belle Louisiane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Belle Louisiane
Last played on
You're Never Too Old for Young Love
Eddy Raven
You're Never Too Old for Young Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Do You Know In California?
Eddy Raven
Who Do You Know In California?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Papa Thibodeaux
Eddy Raven
Papa Thibodeaux
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Papa Thibodeaux
Last played on
Zydeco Lady
Eddy Raven
Zydeco Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zydeco Lady
Last played on
La Belle de la Louisianne
Eddy Raven
La Belle de la Louisianne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Belle de la Louisianne
Last played on
