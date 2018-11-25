Edward Garvin Futch (born August 19, 1944) is an American country music artist known professionally as Eddy Raven. Known for his Cajun-influenced country music, Raven has been a recording artist since 1962. He has charted more than thirty-five singles in his career, including the Number One hits "I Got Mexico", "Shine, Shine, Shine", "I'm Gonna Get You", "Joe Knows How to Live", "In a Letter to You" and "Bayou Boys", as well as several more Top Ten hits, including seventeen consecutive Top Tens between 1984 and 1990.