Michael FranksBorn 18 September 1944
Michael Franks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-09-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e9b8133-0592-4699-aec1-2f4dccdc93e5
Michael Franks Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Franks (born September 18, 1944) is an American jazz singer and songwriter, considered a leader of the quiet storm movement. He has recorded with a variety of well-known artists, such as Patti Austin, Art Garfunkel, Brenda Russell, Claus Ogerman, and David Sanborn. His songs have been recorded by Shirley Bassey, The Carpenters, Kurt Elling, Diana Krall, Patti LaBelle, Lyle Lovett, The Manhattan Transfer, Carmen McRae and Ringo Starr.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Franks Tracks
Sort by
When Sly Calls (Don't Touch That Phone) (Jael Edit)
Michael Franks
When Sly Calls (Don't Touch That Phone) (Jael Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
St. Elmo's Fire
Michael Franks
St. Elmo's Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
St. Elmo's Fire
Last played on
Dragonfly Summer
Michael Franks
Dragonfly Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dragonfly Summer
Last played on
How I Remember You
Michael Franks
How I Remember You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How I Remember You
Last played on
Now Love Has No End
Michael Franks
Now Love Has No End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now Love Has No End
Last played on
I Love Lucy
Michael Franks
I Love Lucy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love Lucy
Last played on
The Way We Celebrate New Year's
Michael Franks
The Way We Celebrate New Year's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way We Celebrate New Year's
Last played on
Queen of the Underground
Michael Franks
Queen of the Underground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monk's New Tune
Michael Franks
Monk's New Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monk's New Tune
Last played on
Sometimes I Just Forget To Smile
Michael Franks
Sometimes I Just Forget To Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sometimes I Just Forget To Smile
Last played on
Down In Brazil
Michael Franks
Down In Brazil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down In Brazil
Last played on
Mr Blue
Michael Franks
Mr Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Blue
Last played on
Soul Mate
Michael Franks
Soul Mate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Mate
Last played on
Whatever Happened to Melody
Michael Feinstein
Whatever Happened to Melody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whatever Happened to Melody
Last played on
String of pearls
Michael Franks
String of pearls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String of pearls
Last played on
Popsicle Toes
Michael Franks
Popsicle Toes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lotus Blossom
Michael Franks
Lotus Blossom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lotus Blossom
Last played on
When I Give My Love To You
Michael Franks
When I Give My Love To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Give My Love To You
Last played on
Eggplant
Michael Franks
Eggplant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eggplant
Last played on
I'd Rather be Happy Than Right
Michael Franks
I'd Rather be Happy Than Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'd Rather be Happy Than Right
Last played on
Keeping My Eye on You
Michael Franks
Keeping My Eye on You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keeping My Eye on You
Last played on
Now That the Summer's Here
Michael Franks
Now That the Summer's Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now That the Summer's Here
Last played on
Jealousy
Michael Franks
Jealousy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jealousy
Last played on
Laughing Gas
Michael Franks
Laughing Gas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laughing Gas
Last played on
Speak to Me
Michael Franks
Speak to Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speak to Me
Last played on
Don't Be Shy
Michael Franks
Don't Be Shy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Be Shy
Last played on
Island Life
Michael Franks
Island Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Island Life
Last played on
Mice
Michael Franks
Mice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mice
Last played on
Playlists featuring Michael Franks
Michael Franks Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist