Mica Paris
1969-04-27
Mica Paris Biography (Wikipedia)
Mica Paris (born Michelle Antoinette Wallen; 7 April 1969) is a British singer, presenter on radio and television and occasional actress.
Mica Paris Performances & Interviews
Mica Paris: "My introduction to Ella Fitzgerald was the advert for Memorex cassettes where the glass broke"
Mica Paris Live in Session
Mica Paris Tracks
My One Temptation
Mica Paris
My One Temptation
My One Temptation
I Never Felt Like This Before
Mica Paris
I Never Felt Like This Before
I Never Felt Like This Before
Only You (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
Mica Paris
Only You (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
I Should've Known Better
Mica Paris
I Should've Known Better
I Should've Known Better
Where Is The Love
Will Downing
Where Is The Love
Where Is The Love
I Should've Known Better
Mica Paris
I Should've Known Better
I Should've Known Better
Imagine My Frustration
Mica Paris
Imagine My Frustration
Imagine My Frustration
I Put A Spell On You
Mica Paris
I Put A Spell On You
I Put A Spell On You
Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye
Mica Paris
Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye
Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye
Angel
Brian McFadden
Angel
Angel
Carefree
Mica Paris
Carefree
Carefree
Young Soul Rebels (Remix)
Mica Paris
Young Soul Rebels (Remix)
Young Soul Rebels (Remix)
Playlists featuring Mica Paris
Upcoming Events
10
Mar
2019
Mica Paris
Round Chapel, London, UK
25
Mar
2019
Mica Paris, Rebecca Ferguson and Jaki Graham
Eventim Apollo, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
2018-05-25T23:57:32
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Conchita!
London Palladium
2018-02-25T23:57:32
25
Feb
2018
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Conchita!
London Palladium
Proms 2017: BBC Proms in the Park Wales
Swansea, Singleton Park
2017-09-09T23:57:32
9
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: BBC Proms in the Park Wales
Swansea, Singleton Park
The BBC Big Band presents A Swinging Christmas
Town Hall, Birmingham
2014-12-16T23:57:32
16
Dec
2014
The BBC Big Band presents A Swinging Christmas
Town Hall, Birmingham
Mica Paris Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Lisa Stansfield is missing her local chippy!
Lisa Stansfield: "You've got to do something for everybody really"
Lisa Stansfield: "I've learnt a lot of lessons, but I still have one or two fashion disasters!"
Lisa Stansfield speaks to Craig Charles
Lisa Stansfield chats with Sir Terry
Lisa Stansfield chats with Sara Cox
