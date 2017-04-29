Mickey & The Soul Generation
Mickey & The Soul Generation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e92aff0-81fc-4cc1-bfe2-f1bcc5f98b57
Biography (Wikipedia)
Mickey & the Soul Generation were a funk band from San Antonio, Texas. The group formed in the late 1960s in the midst of the Texas funk scene, which consisted mostly of locally and regionally known bands but which was extraordinarily prolific (and known today mostly through hip hop sampling and reissues on labels such as Jazzman Records).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Chocolate
Mickey & The Soul Generation
Chocolate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chocolate
Last played on
Iron Leg
Mickey & The Soul Generation
Iron Leg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Iron Leg
Last played on
Joint Session
Mickey & The Soul Generation
Joint Session
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joint Session
Last played on
How Good Is Good
Mickey & The Soul Generation
How Good Is Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Good Is Good
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist