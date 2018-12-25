Lol CoxhillBorn 19 September 1932. Died 9 July 2012
Lol Coxhill
1932-09-19
Lol Coxhill Biography (Wikipedia)
George Lowen Coxhill (19 September 1932 – 10 July 2012), generally known as Lol Coxhill, was an English free improvising saxophonist and raconteur. He played the soprano or sopranino saxophone.
Lol Coxhill Tracks
Donal' Wheer's Y' Trewsers
I Am The Walrus (feat. Claire, Katie Robertson, Loo, Maddie & Simon)
I Am The Walrus
Two Little Pigeons
Waiting for Lol
Good King Wenceslas
Untitled improvisation to film (Live at the Kino Club)
Lol Coxhill in a skip
Autumn in New York
Announcement
An Awfully Romantic Duet For Possibly Blackbird And Definitely Saxophone
Que en paz descanse (Rest in Peace)
Burgundy Street Blues
Lol Coxhill Links
