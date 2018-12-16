Nicole C. MullenAmerican singer, songwriter & choreographer. Born 3 January 1964
Nicole C. Mullen
1964-01-03
Nicole C. Mullen Biography (Wikipedia)
Aileen Nicole Coleman-Mullen, known professionally as Nicole C. Mullen, (born January 3, 1967) is an American singer, songwriter, and choreographer. She was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Nicole C. Mullen Tracks
Under The Shadow
Under The Shadow
Redeemer
Redeemer
I Am
I Am
Shooby
Shooby
