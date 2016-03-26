Quinn Lamont Luke, also known as Bing Ji Ling, is a New York City based producer-musician. Luke has released six full-length albums of original material as a solo artist, as well as numerous singles, collaborations, and remixes. He is a former member of Phenomenal Handclap Band. As a member of the Phenomenal Handclap Band, Luke has toured the world, supporting acts such as Bryan Ferry, Franz Ferdinand, Simian Mobile Disco, and the Gossip, as well as headlining clubs and festivals such as Glastonbury Festival (U.K.) Wireless Festival (U.K.), Latitude Festival (U.K.), Field Day (Sydney festival) (Australia) and BBK Live (Spain).

Luke has also been involved in several other collaborative projects. As Incarnations, Luke joined friends Bart Davenport and Daniel Collas, to create an organic and original album in 2 weeks at a remote studio in the south of Spain for Lovemonk Records. As Coppa, a duo composed of Luke and legendary crate-digging haven Groove Merchant's Chris Veltri, Luke has produced a series of 12-inch singles that have earned the praise of Space Disco tastemakers such as Idjut Boys, Prins Thomas and Todd Terje. As Q&A (formerly Expanding Head Band), an instrumental, psychedelic-dance music duo with Tussle songwriter Alexis Georgopoulos, Luke has releases on DFA Records, Smalltown Supersound, and Lo Recordings. Luke is also a constant member of legendary skater-cum-musician Tommy Guerrero's group, who regularly wow crowds at various international festivals such as Fuji Rock Festival (Japan).