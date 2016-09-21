OpalTechno producer Keith Fernley "The Snake"
Opal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e89622e-6044-4755-94a5-a7d21f652b63
Opal Tracks
Sort by
Wind Up (Bad Royale Remix) (feat. Elephant Man & Opal)
Major Lazer
Wind Up (Bad Royale Remix) (feat. Elephant Man & Opal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
Wind Up (Bad Royale Remix) (feat. Elephant Man & Opal)
Last played on
Wind Up (Choppa Dunks Trap Edit) (feat. Opal & Elephant Man)
Major Lazer
Wind Up (Choppa Dunks Trap Edit) (feat. Opal & Elephant Man)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
Wind Up (Choppa Dunks Trap Edit) (feat. Opal & Elephant Man)
Last played on
Opal Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist