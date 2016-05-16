Francisco Correa de ArauxoBorn 1576. Died 1654
Francisco Correa de Arauxo
1576
Biography (Wikipedia)
Francisco Correa de Araujo (or Arauxo, or Acebedo) (1584–1654) was a Spanish organist, composer, and theorist of the late Renaissance.
Tiento no. 15 for organ
Batalla de Morales (feat. Hespèrion XXI & Jordi Savall)
Sobre la batalla de Morales
Tiento No.16
