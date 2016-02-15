Brynjar HoffBorn 30 October 1940
Brynjar Hoff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-10-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e81bab8-7f7e-4805-911d-0345be5767ca
Brynjar Hoff Biography (Wikipedia)
Brynjar Hoff (born 1 October 1940) is a Norwegian oboist.
Hoff was born in Orkdal to organists Erling Hoff and Magnhild Bergljot Bakken. He was associated with the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra 1955–1958, the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet 1958–1965, and the Oslo Philharmonic 1965–1985, and was later freelance musician. His awards include Spellemannprisen from 1973, the Oslo City art award from 1989, and the King's Medal of Merit in gold from 1999.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brynjar Hoff Tracks
Sort by
Concerto In C Minor
Domenico Cimarosa
Concerto In C Minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56t.jpglink
Concerto In C Minor
Conductor
Last played on
Lokk
Traditional Norwegian, Karin Krog, Karin Krog, John Surman, Mats Berglund & Brynjar Hoff
Lokk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lokk
Performer
Last played on
Brynjar Hoff Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist