Marlon Williams (born September 30, 1962), better known by his stage name Marley Marl, is an American DJ, record producer, rapper and record label founder, primarily operating in hip hop music. Marlon grew up in Queensbridge housing projects located in Queens New York. He is credited with influencing a number of hip hop icons such as RZA, DJ Premier, and Pete Rock. He was also featured on Eric B. & Rakim's "Paid In Full" from their debut album which was also recorded in his studio. As a producer, one notable project was LL Cool J's Mama Said Knock You Out. Marley Marl became interested in music, by performing in local talent shows, during the early days of rap music. He caught his big break in 1984, with artist Roxanne Shante's hit Roxanne's Revenge. Marley Marl is also responsible for starting the musical band Juice Crew alongside DJ Mr. Magic.