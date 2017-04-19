Eden xoBorn 30 March 1989
Eden xo
1989-03-30
Eden xo Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Eden Malakouti (born March 30, 1989), better known by her stage name Eden xo (formerly Jessie and the Toy Boys) is an American singer, songwriter and actress.
Eden xo Tracks
Sideline (feat. Eden xo)
Swick
Sideline (feat. Eden xo)
Sideline (feat. Eden xo)
Too Cool To Dance
Eden xo
Too Cool To Dance
Too Cool To Dance
