United PursuitFormed 2006
United Pursuit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e7ea4ec-3e72-4467-8189-934d9a44d80b
United Pursuit Biography (Wikipedia)
United Pursuit (also known as, United Pursuit Band) is an American contemporary worship music band founded in 2006 from Knoxville, Tennessee. They have released three live albums, EP in 2008, Radiance in 2009, and Simple Gospel in 2015. The 2015 album was their breakthrough release upon the Billboard charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
United Pursuit Tracks
Sort by
Simple Gospel
United Pursuit
Simple Gospel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simple Gospel
Last played on
Back to artist