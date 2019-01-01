Stephen Andrew Perkins (September 13, 1967) is an American musician and songwriter. A drummer and percussionist, he currently plays with Jane's Addiction and Hellflower.

Following the dissolution of Jane's Addiction, Perkins continued to play with frontman Perry Farrell in the rock band Porno for Pyros. He also has a solo project called Banyan, and in the 1990s was involved in Lil' Pit with Mike Watt. In 1992, he appeared as percussionist on Rage Against the Machine's "Know Your Enemy" and in 1995, contributed percussion to the Red Hot Chili Peppers songs "One Big Mob" and "Warped" on their album One Hot Minute (fellow Jane's Addiction member Dave Navarro was the guitarist for the Chili Peppers during the making of that album). Perkins also played drums on the Nine Inch Nails album The Downward Spiral on the track "I Do Not Want This". In addition to Banyan, Perkins worked with Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, Jane's Addiction bass player Chris Chaney and singer/guitarist Steve Isaacs on a project entitled The Panic Channel from 2004 until 2007. Perkins was also involved with members of Suicidal Tendencies in their Infectious Grooves side project, as well as Hellride, a Los Angeles-based Stooges cover band. Jane's Addiction reunited and played at the NME Awards in April 2008, and have since played a few club shows. Stephen also currently plays in another band named Hellflower.