Roy Howat (born 1951, Ayrshire) is a Scottish pianist and musicologist who specializes in French music. A graduate of King's College, Cambridge, and student of Vlado Perlemuter in Paris, Roy Howat has been Keyboard Research Fellow at the Royal Academy of Music in London since 2003, and Research Fellow at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland since 2013.
Souvenirs De Bayreuth
Gabriel Fauré
Piano Sonata No 2 in B-Flat Minor, Op 35 (4th mvt)
Frédéric Chopin
Ondine (Gaspard de la nuit)
Maurice Ravel
Etude Op 25 No 1
Frédéric Chopin
Minuet in C sharp minor
Maurice Ravel
A la maniere de Chabrier (Paraphrase sur un air de Gounod)
Maurice Ravel
A la maniere de Borodin
Maurice Ravel
