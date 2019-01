Roy Howat (born 1951, Ayrshire) is a Scottish pianist and musicologist who specializes in French music. A graduate of King's College, Cambridge, and student of Vlado Perlemuter in Paris, Roy Howat has been Keyboard Research Fellow at the Royal Academy of Music in London since 2003, and Research Fellow at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland since 2013.

