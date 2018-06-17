Madredeus is a Portuguese musical ensemble formed in 1985. Their music combines traditional Portuguese music, sometimes erroneously associated with the subgenre of fado, with influences of modern folk music. The songs' lyrics are often melancholic, related to the sea, travelling or absence, continuing a tradition of songs dating back to Medieval times (with obvious connection to cantigas de amigo among others).

Madredeus founding members were Pedro Ayres Magalhães (classical guitar), Rodrigo Leão (keyboard synthesizer), Francisco Ribeiro (cello), Gabriel Gomes (accordion) and Teresa Salgueiro (vocals). Magalhães and Leão formed the band in 1985, Ribeiro and Gomes joined in 1986. In search of a female singer, they found Teresa Salgueiro in one of Lisbon's night clubs. Teresa agreed to join and, in 1987, Madredeus recorded their first album, Os dias da Madredeus.

The first album was recorded in their rehearsal space, a converted abbey in Lisbon. The recording was especially strenuous due to deafening interruptions every 5 minutes from Lisbon's tram service, which ran directly above. In honour of this unavoidable presence in their every performance, they named themselves after the surrounding neighborhood, Madre de Deus (Mother of God), shortened to the vernacular Madredeus.