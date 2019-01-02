Aalborg Symphony Orchestra (Danish: Aalborg Symfoniorkester) is a symphony orchestra in Aalborg, Denmark. Founded in 1943, it consists of 65 musicians. Based in central Aalborg, it performs concerts at the Aalborg Hall. The orchestra has the status of a regional orchestra of Jutland.

It often performs with the Danish National Opera and at the Royal Danish Theatre. Each season, the orchestra gives a series of symphony concerts with soloists and conductors from around the world. The orchestra has recorded several albums of classical music, including works of Carl Nielsen and Richard Wagner.

The chief conductor is Rumon Gamba, while Poul Elming is music director. Aalborg Symphony Orchestra is a co-organizer of the Aalborg Opera Festival, an annual cultural event. From March 2014, the orchestra will be housed in the city's new Musikkens Hus.