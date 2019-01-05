Was (Not Was)Formed 1979
Was (Not Was)
1979
Was (Not Was) Biography (Wikipedia)
Was (Not Was) is an American pop rock group founded by David Weiss and Don Fagenson, who adopted the stage names David Was and Don Was. They gained popularity in the 1980s and early 1990s.
Was (Not Was) Tracks
Walk The Dinosaur
Was (Not Was)
Walk The Dinosaur
Walk The Dinosaur
Out Come The Freaks
Was (Not Was)
Out Come The Freaks
Out Come The Freaks
Tell Me That I'm Deaming
Was (Not Was)
Tell Me That I'm Deaming
Tell Me That I'm Deaming
Wheel Me Out
Was (Not Was)
Wheel Me Out
Wheel Me Out
Spy In The House Of Love
Was (Not Was)
Spy In The House Of Love
