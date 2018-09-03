Clara SmithBorn 1894. Died 2 February 1935
Clara Smith
1894
Clara Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Clara Smith (c. 1894 – February 2, 1935) was an American classic female blues singer. She was billed as the "Queen of the Moaners", even though she had a lighter and sweeter voice than many of her contemporaries. She was not related to the singers Bessie Smith and Mamie Smith.
Clara Smith Tracks
What Makes You Act Like That?
Clara Smith
What Makes You Act Like That?
What Makes You Act Like That?
You Had Too Much
Clara Smith
You Had Too Much
You Had Too Much
Shipwrecked Blues
Clara Smith
Shipwrecked Blues
Shipwrecked Blues
