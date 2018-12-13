Collapsed LungFormed 1992
Collapsed Lung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e6de880-b485-4ff8-8522-d3067649c83c
Collapsed Lung Biography (Wikipedia)
Collapsed Lung are a Harlow-based Brit-Pop group best known for the song "Eat My Goal". They formed in February 1992.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Collapsed Lung Tracks
Sort by
Eat My Goal
Collapsed Lung
Eat My Goal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eat My Goal
Last played on
Let's Get Jobs
Collapsed Lung
Let's Get Jobs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Get Jobs
Last played on
Garage Flowers
Collapsed Lung
Garage Flowers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Garage Flowers
Last played on
Golf People
Collapsed Lung
Golf People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golf People
Last played on
Zero Hours Drifter
Collapsed Lung
Zero Hours Drifter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zero Hours Drifter
Last played on
New Song, Old Band
Collapsed Lung
New Song, Old Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Song, Old Band
Last played on
Eat My Goal (Instrumental)
Collapsed Lung
Eat My Goal (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eat My Goal (Instrumental)
Last played on
Thundersley Invacar
Collapsed Lung
Thundersley Invacar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thundersley Invacar
Last played on
Disc MX
Collapsed Lung
Disc MX
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disc MX
Last played on
Codename: Omega
Collapsed Lung
Codename: Omega
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Codename: Omega
Last played on
Collapsed Lung Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist