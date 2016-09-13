Андрей Николаевич ЧистяковBorn 4 January 1949. Died 29 November 2000
1949-01-04
Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrei Nikolaevich Chistyakov or Andrey Chistiakov (Андрей Николаевич Чистяков) (4 January 1949, in Leningrad – 29 November 2000, in Moscow) was a Russian conductor and National Artist of Russia.
He studied conducting at the Leningrad Conservatory under Ilya Musin. From 1978-1988 he was chief conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of the Sverdlovsk Philharmonic, from 1988 conductor of the Bolshoi Theatre.
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
