Andrei Nikolaevich Chistyakov or Andrey Chistiakov (Андрей Николаевич Чистяков) (4 January 1949, in Leningrad – 29 November 2000, in Moscow) was a Russian conductor and National Artist of Russia.

He studied conducting at the Leningrad Conservatory under Ilya Musin. From 1978-1988 he was chief conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of the Sverdlovsk Philharmonic, from 1988 conductor of the Bolshoi Theatre.