Ronald 'Ronnie' Thomas Verrell (21 February 1926 – 22 February 2002) was an English jazz drummer. He played in two of the United Kingdom's "most famous" big bands, The Ted Heath Orchestra and The Syd Lawrence Orchestra. Verrell also worked extensively in television, including as a drummer in Jack Parnell's ATV Orchestra and Sunday Night at the London Palladium. He also provided the drumming for The Muppet Show's Animal, and was a "Skinnerette" on The Frank Skinner Show.

The Scotsman called Verrell a "driving band drummer" and an "exciting soloist". The Daily Telegraph said Verrel had a "rare combination of craftsmanship and bravura showmanship" and called him "Britain's best-known big band drummer for half a century".