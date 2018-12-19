AimUK DJ/producer Andy Turner. Born 7 July 1970
Aim
Aim Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Turner, known by the recording name Aim, is a British musician, DJ and producer, who was born in Barrow-in-Furness. Aim's sound is a blend of funky electronic music and hip hop beats, a sound which typified the Grand Central Records label. Much of Aim's work is instrumental, though his records include collaborations with other artists who provide vocals, including Stephen Jones of Babybird, Diamond D, Souls of Mischief, QNC and Kate Rogers.
Aim has also worked as remixer, mixing songs for a variety of artists including Ian Brown, Saint Etienne, The Charlatans, Lil' Kim, Thunderbugs, Archive, Down to the Bone, Texas and former label-mates Rae & Christian.
Aim Tracks
Cold Water Music
Aim
Cold Water Music
Cold Water Music
Last played on
Original Stuntmaster
Aim
Original Stuntmaster
Original Stuntmaster
Last played on
True To Hip Hop Rmx
Aim
True To Hip Hop Rmx
True To Hip Hop Rmx
Last played on
Sign On A New Day (6 Music Session, 11 Mar 2008)
Aim
Sign On A New Day (6 Music Session, 11 Mar 2008)
Selling Heaven (6 Music Session, 11 Mar 2008)
Aim
Selling Heaven (6 Music Session, 11 Mar 2008)
Wanna Die Like Jesus (6 Music Session, 11 Mar 2008)
Aim
Wanna Die Like Jesus (6 Music Session, 11 Mar 2008)
Underground Crownholders
Aim
Underground Crownholders
Underground Crownholders
Last played on
Demonique
Aim
Demonique
Demonique
Last played on
True To Hip Hop (feat. AG)
Aim
True To Hip Hop (feat. AG)
True To Hip Hop (feat. AG)
Last played on
Northwest
Aim
Northwest
Northwest
Last played on
Fall Break
Aim
Fall Break
Fall Break
Last played on
A Tree, A Rock, And A Cloud
Aim
A Tree, A Rock, And A Cloud
A Tree, A Rock, And A Cloud
Last played on
City Lights (Feat. Barthoven)
Aim
City Lights (Feat. Barthoven)
City Lights (Feat. Barthoven)
Last played on
