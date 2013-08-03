BlackfieldFormed 2001
Blackfield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e67406d-de61-4e6b-a2a1-5a3725484527
Blackfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Blackfield is a collaborative music project by the English musician and founder of Porcupine Tree, Steven Wilson, and Israeli rock singer Aviv Geffen. Together, five albums have been released under the moniker: Blackfield and Blackfield II as equal partners, and Welcome to my DNA and Blackfield IV with Geffen taking a leading role. Despite initially announcing his intention to leave the project in 2014, Wilson instead worked again as an equal partner on a fifth album, Blackfield V, which was released on 10 February 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blackfield Tracks
Sort by
Sense of Insanity
Blackfield
Sense of Insanity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sense of Insanity
Last played on
Blackfield Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist