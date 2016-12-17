Francis Wheeler
Francis Wheeler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e670742-676b-486b-a026-e02e8b54d423
Francis Wheeler Tracks
Sort by
The Sheik of Arab
Harry B. Smith
The Sheik of Arab
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sheik of Arab
Ensemble
Last played on
The Sheik of Araby
Original Rabbit Foot Spasm Band, The
The Sheik of Araby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyg9.jpglink
The Sheik of Araby
Last played on
Back to artist