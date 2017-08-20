Vic DanaBorn 26 August 1940
Vic Dana
1940-08-26
Vic Dana Biography (Wikipedia)
Vic Dana (born August 26, 1940, Buffalo, New York) is an American dancer and singer.
Vic Dana Tracks
Moonlight and Roses
I Will
Red roses for a blue lady
