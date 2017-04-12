LAKE (Which stands for the founding members Lindsay, Ashley, Kenny, and Eli) is an American indie pop band, signed to K Records, based in Olympia, Washington, United States. Formed in 2005, they are also known for composing the end song to the Cartoon Network show Adventure Time, entitled "Christmas Island" or "The Island Song" (written by Ashley Eriksson). A version of the song was featured on their third album, Let's Build a Roof. Another Adventure Time episode entitled "Shh!", featured their song "No Wonder I", and another episode, entitled "The Music Hole" featured their song "I Look Up To You." Their most recent contribution is their short tune "Greatly Appreciated", sung in Season 8, Episode 25, "Min and Marty."

On August 22, 2015, the band celebrated their 10-year anniversary playing all their albums from start to finish in a 12-hour marathon set at Bayview Hall, Whidbey Island Washington. Their eighth album, Forever or Never, was released on April 7, 2017.