Damian Wilson is an English musician, songwriter and vocalist that has appeared on over 70 separate album releases. Damian is mostly known in the progressive metal genre, as the lead singer of Headspace and (formerly) Threshold. He also sang and toured with bands and projects such as for Star One, Ayreon, Landmarq, Praying Mantis and with Rick Wakeman's English Rock Ensemble. As a solo artist he has released 5 solo albums, a DVD and a retrospective compilation album.