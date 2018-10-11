Damian WilsonUK metal/rock singer. Born 11 October 1969
Damian Wilson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p047vs67.jpg
1969-10-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e64f0bd-2f21-41b0-9b51-c3b32f4152c8
Damian Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Damian Wilson is an English musician, songwriter and vocalist that has appeared on over 70 separate album releases. Damian is mostly known in the progressive metal genre, as the lead singer of Headspace and (formerly) Threshold. He also sang and toured with bands and projects such as for Star One, Ayreon, Landmarq, Praying Mantis and with Rick Wakeman's English Rock Ensemble. As a solo artist he has released 5 solo albums, a DVD and a retrospective compilation album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Damian Wilson Tracks
Better Than That
Thrill Me
