Steve Poltz (born February 19, 1960) is a Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is a founding member of the indie-rock band The Rugburns and is best known for his collaborations with singer Jewel, especially the 1996 single, "You Were Meant for Me" which reached number 2 in the US.

As a solo artist, he often performs acoustic-only "good old-fashioned sing-along" shows. His songs have been noted for their simple melodies and satirical lyrics.