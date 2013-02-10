Steve PoltzBorn 19 February 1960
Steve Poltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-02-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e6498e2-60a4-4c4a-93aa-4c131edf8b87
Steve Poltz Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Poltz (born February 19, 1960) is a Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is a founding member of the indie-rock band The Rugburns and is best known for his collaborations with singer Jewel, especially the 1996 single, "You Were Meant for Me" which reached number 2 in the US.
As a solo artist, he often performs acoustic-only "good old-fashioned sing-along" shows. His songs have been noted for their simple melodies and satirical lyrics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Poltz Tracks
Sort by
I Pray It Never Comes To This
Steve Poltz
I Pray It Never Comes To This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Pray It Never Comes To This
Last played on
Salt Suit
Steve Poltz
Salt Suit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salt Suit
Last played on
Dreamhouse
Steve Poltz
Dreamhouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreamhouse
Last played on
Talking Christmas
Steve Poltz
Talking Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talking Christmas
Last played on
Steve Poltz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist