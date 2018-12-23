Mark James Morriss (born 18 October 1971) is an English singer and songwriter, best known as the frontman for The Bluetones. He is the older brother of bandmate and bass player/illustrator Scott Morriss, and is also pursuing a solo career.

His debut solo album, Memory Muscle, was released in May 2008. A folk-tinged record, it includes five re-recorded tracks which had previously been released under the name "Fi-Lo Beddow" as an EP in February 2006. The strings on the record were arranged by film composer David Arnold, who became a fan of Expecting to Fly whilst scoring Independence Day.

In 2014 Morriss released his second solo album, A Flash of Darkness through Acid Jazz records This was followed by another Acid Jazz release in the summer of 2015, The Taste Of Mark Morriss, an album of cover versions. Morriss has also recorded the theme music for all of the children's audiobooks written by David Walliams. Mark is also currently a full member of Matt Berry's live band, The Maypoles, and regularly tours the UK with this outfit as a rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist.