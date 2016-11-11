Kenny Ken
Kenny Ken (born Ken Delsol),[citation needed] is an English jungle and drum and bass DJ. He also runs the record labels Mix and Blen (started in 1997) and Monitor Recordings (2008). His stepson is drum and bass DJ and producer Crissy Criss.
Everyman (Benny Page remix)
Everyman (Benny Page remix)
Murder Sound (Savage Rehab Remix)
Murder Sound (Savage Rehab Remix)
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
Kenny Ken, Dillinja, Grooverider, Brockie, Nicky Blackmarket, Uncle Dugs, Twista Dj, MC GQ, The Ragga Twins, Navigator MC, MC Fearless, Moose, DJ Randall, Shimon, Benny L, Sub Zero, Bou, Trimer, Funsta Mc, Verse, Deefa, Pastrymaker, The Vanguard Project, Gerra & Stone, Dbr Uk, Tephra & Arkoze, Deadline, Taelimb, Sweetpea, MAXIMOUS, Ben Verse, Visionobi, Fokus, Joe Raygun and DEEIZM
fabric, London, UK
15
Feb
2019
Kenny Ken, DJ Guv, Jungle Warriors, Benny Page, The Ragga Twins, Remarc, Dope Ammo and Navigator
Brixton Jamm, London, UK
