The Beatmasters are an English electronic music group who were successful as artists in their own right in the UK in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They then went on to produce and remix records for many other groups. As artists, the team had a string of chart hit singles, including "Burn It Up", "Hey DJ! (I Can't Dance to that Music You're Playing)", "Who's in the House" and "Rok Da House", the latter having been recorded in 1986, being one of the earliest examples of hip house, a subgenre of house music which features rap vocals performed over a house rhythm track.

Their initial success brought comparisons with pop record producers Stock Aitken Waterman, but the Beatmasters cited rival producers Coldcut as their major competitor.