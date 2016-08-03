Shalamar
1975
Shalamar Biography (Wikipedia)
Shalamar is an American R&B and soul music vocal group, active in the mid-1970s and throughout the 1980s, that was originally a disco-driven vehicle created by Soul Train booking agent Dick Griffey and show creator and producer Don Cornelius. They went on to be an influential dance trio, masterminded by Cornelius. As noted in the British Hit Singles & Albums, they were regarded as fashion icons and trendsetters, and helped to introduce "body-popping" to the United Kingdom. Their collective name, "Shalamar", was picked by Griffey.
Sara Cox chats to Shalamar about the music of the 80s and dancing on Top of the Pops.
Shalamar: In Conversation
Shalamar's Jeffrey Daniel on doing the first ever 'moonwalk' dance on British TV.
Shalamar on doing the Moonwalk: "They couldn't work out how I was doing it"
Shalamar chat to Sara Cox about their 1982 album Friends on Sounds of the 80s.
Shalamar chat to Sara about their 1982 album Friends
