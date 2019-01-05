Calgary Philharmonic OrchestraFormed 1955
Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e54fed7-5974-4b43-8d02-d9a309a006ed
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra is an orchestra, based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The orchestra gives the majority of its performances in the Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons. It is also the resident orchestra for the Calgary Opera, Alberta Ballet Company, and the Honens International Piano Competition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Bell Song 'Où va la jeune Hindoue?' from Act 2 of Lakmé
Léo Delibes
Bell Song 'Où va la jeune Hindoue?' from Act 2 of Lakmé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Bell Song 'Où va la jeune Hindoue?' from Act 2 of Lakmé
Last played on
Ya vas lyublyu bezmerno (I love you beyond measure) - Prince Yeletsky's aria
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Ya vas lyublyu bezmerno (I love you beyond measure) - Prince Yeletsky's aria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Ya vas lyublyu bezmerno (I love you beyond measure) - Prince Yeletsky's aria
Singer
Last played on
Aleko's Cavatina (Aleko)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Aleko's Cavatina (Aleko)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Aleko's Cavatina (Aleko)
Singer
Last played on
Night and festal music - prelude to act II from the opera Die Konigin von Saba
Karl Goldmark
Night and festal music - prelude to act II from the opera Die Konigin von Saba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc93c.jpglink
Night and festal music - prelude to act II from the opera Die Konigin von Saba
Last played on
Rapsodia española, Op 70
Isaac Albéniz
Rapsodia española, Op 70
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
Rapsodia española, Op 70
Last played on
Concerto for cello and orchestra No 1 in A minor Op 33
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Concerto for cello and orchestra No 1 in A minor Op 33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Concerto for cello and orchestra No 1 in A minor Op 33
Last played on
Concerto for piano and orchestra no.3 (Sz.119)
Béla Bartók
Concerto for piano and orchestra no.3 (Sz.119)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Concerto for piano and orchestra no.3 (Sz.119)
Last played on
Overture (May Night)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Overture (May Night)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Overture (May Night)
Last played on
Evening Star, from "Tannhauser" (Act 3)
Richard Wagner
Evening Star, from "Tannhauser" (Act 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Evening Star, from "Tannhauser" (Act 3)
Singer
Last played on
Andante Cantabile (String Quartet, Op 11)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Andante Cantabile (String Quartet, Op 11)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Andante Cantabile (String Quartet, Op 11)
Last played on
Sleep my beauty (cradle song from "May Night")
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Sleep my beauty (cradle song from "May Night")
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Sleep my beauty (cradle song from "May Night")
Singer
Last played on
Hungarian rhapsody, Op 68
David Popper
Hungarian rhapsody, Op 68
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swwht.jpglink
Hungarian rhapsody, Op 68
Last played on
Candide: Glitter and be gay
Leonard Bernstein
Candide: Glitter and be gay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Candide: Glitter and be gay
Last played on
Lucio Silla: Overture (K.135)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Lucio Silla: Overture (K.135)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Lucio Silla: Overture (K.135)
Last played on
Arias: 'Wie nahte mir der Schlummer' and 'Leise, Leise, fromme Weise'
Carl Maria von Weber
Arias: 'Wie nahte mir der Schlummer' and 'Leise, Leise, fromme Weise'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Arias: 'Wie nahte mir der Schlummer' and 'Leise, Leise, fromme Weise'
Singer
Last played on
Largo al factotum from "Il Barbiere di Siviglia" Act 1
Gioachino Rossini
Largo al factotum from "Il Barbiere di Siviglia" Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Largo al factotum from "Il Barbiere di Siviglia" Act 1
Singer
Last played on
Twill soon be midnight - aria from 'Pique Dame'
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Twill soon be midnight - aria from 'Pique Dame'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Twill soon be midnight - aria from 'Pique Dame'
Singer
Last played on
Overture from 'Der Freischutz'
Carl Maria von Weber
Overture from 'Der Freischutz'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Overture from 'Der Freischutz'
Last played on
Les Oiseaux dans la charmille - The Doll's Song
Jacques Offenbach
Les Oiseaux dans la charmille - The Doll's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Les Oiseaux dans la charmille - The Doll's Song
Last played on
Tatyana's Letter Scene from the opera "Eugene Onegin" (Act I Scene 2)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Tatyana's Letter Scene from the opera "Eugene Onegin" (Act I Scene 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Tatyana's Letter Scene from the opera "Eugene Onegin" (Act I Scene 2)
Singer
Last played on
Rapsodia sinfonica for piano and string orchestra (Op.66)
Joaquín Turina
Rapsodia sinfonica for piano and string orchestra (Op.66)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db4wr.jpglink
Rapsodia sinfonica for piano and string orchestra (Op.66)
Last played on
Aria: 'Rivolgete a lui lo sguardo' (from "Cosí fan tutte", Act 1)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Aria: 'Rivolgete a lui lo sguardo' (from "Cosí fan tutte", Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Aria: 'Rivolgete a lui lo sguardo' (from "Cosí fan tutte", Act 1)
Singer
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist