Napoléon CosteBorn 27 June 1805. Died 14 January 1883
Napoléon Coste
1805-06-27
Napoléon Coste Biography (Wikipedia)
Claude Antoine Jean Georges Napoléon Coste (27 June 1805 – 14 January 1883) was a French classical guitarist and composer.
Fantasy on two themes from Bellini's Norma
