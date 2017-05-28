Robert KleinBorn 8 February 1942
Robert Klein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e53ef77-0e0b-41e3-bbd9-cea5b9b86ebc
Robert Klein Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Klein (born February 8, 1942) is an American stand-up comedian, singer, and actor. He had several popular and influential comedy albums in the 1970s, was nominated for a Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award for 1979's They're Playing Our Song, and has made a variety of TV and movie appearances, including hosting Saturday Night Live twice.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Klein Tracks
Sort by
When You're In My Arms
Robert Klein
When You're In My Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You're In My Arms
Last played on
When You're In My Arms
Lucie Arnaz
When You're In My Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You're In My Arms
Last played on
They're Playing My Song
Robert Klein
They're Playing My Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robert Klein Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist