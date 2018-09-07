John MundyBorn 1555. Died 29 June 1630
John Mundy
1555
John Mundy Biography (Wikipedia)
John Mundy (or Munday) (before 1555 – 29 June 1630) was an English composer, virginalist and organist of the Renaissance period.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Mundy Tracks
Lightly she whipped o'er the dales
