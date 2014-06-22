The Singing KettleFormed 1974. Disbanded February 2015
1974
The Singing Kettle were a Scottish folk music and entertainment group who performed traditional children's songs, along with live theatre performances. Originally from the village of Kingskettle in Fife, they were formed by established folk singers Cilla Fisher and Artie Trezise, eventually being joined by musician Gary Coupland. In 2012, founding members Fisher and Trezise retired from performing with the group, and three years later in 2015 the group performed their last live shows.
The group were awarded a BAFTA for best children's TV programme and Fisher, Trezise and Coupland were made MBEs for their services to the entertainment industry.
The Jeely Piece Song
The Jeely Piece Song
The Jeely Piece Song
Over The Irish Sea
Over The Irish Sea
