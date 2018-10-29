Ursula OppensBorn 2 February 1944
Ursula Oppens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e4ddae7-8e22-4b80-bfa7-1a1e8bcfc43e
Ursula Oppens Biography (Wikipedia)
Ursula Oppens (born February 2, 1944) is an American classical concert pianist and educator.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ursula Oppens Tracks
Sort by
Ellis Island for two pianos
Meredith Monk
Ellis Island for two pianos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqv0.jpglink
Ellis Island for two pianos
Last played on
Grand Pianola Music - On the Dominant Divide
John Adams
Grand Pianola Music - On the Dominant Divide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Grand Pianola Music - On the Dominant Divide
Last played on
Folkdance
Meredith Monk
Folkdance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqv0.jpglink
Folkdance
Last played on
Thoughts about the Piano, No. 2 - Catenaires
Elliott Carter
Thoughts about the Piano, No. 2 - Catenaires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg09.jpglink
Thoughts about the Piano, No. 2 - Catenaires
Last played on
Folkdance
Meredith Monk
Folkdance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqv0.jpglink
Folkdance
Last played on
Ellis Island
Meredith Monk
Ellis Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqv0.jpglink
Ellis Island
Last played on
Paris
Meredith Monk
Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqv0.jpglink
Paris
Last played on
Kaleidoscope for two pianos
John Corigliano
Kaleidoscope for two pianos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kaleidoscope for two pianos
Last played on
Grand Pianola Music
John Adams
Grand Pianola Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Grand Pianola Music
Last played on
Ellis Island
Meredith Monk
Ellis Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqv0.jpglink
Ellis Island
Last played on
Parlour Games
Meredith Monk
Parlour Games
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqv0.jpglink
Parlour Games
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er8fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-22T23:34:39
22
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed82mb
Royal Albert Hall
1985-08-07T23:34:39
7
Aug
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Ursula Oppens Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist