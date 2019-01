Morning Runner were an English alternative rock band, formed in 2003 in Reading. The band comprised vocalist/guitarist Matthew Jonathan Greener, drummer Ali Clewer, bassist Tom Derrett and pianist Chris "Fields" Wheatcroft.

They released one album, Wilderness Is Paradise Now, following top 20 single "Burning Benches", before splitting up in late 2007 due to commercial pressures from their record label, Parlophone.