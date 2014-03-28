Blood on the Wall is a lo-fi, Brooklyn-based indie rock band, influenced by bands like The Jesus and Mary Chain, Pavement, Pixies, and Sonic Youth. Band members include siblings Courtney (bassist/vocalist) and Brad Shanks (guitarist/vocalist) and drummer Miggy Littleton. They have released three full-length albums, Blood on the Wall (2003), Awesomer (2005), and Liferz (2008). Blood on the Wall are signed to the Brooklyn-based label The Social Registry.

The band toured with Yeah Yeah Yeahs in 2006.