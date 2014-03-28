Blood on the WallFormed 2000
Blood on the Wall
2000
Blood on the Wall Biography (Wikipedia)
Blood on the Wall is a lo-fi, Brooklyn-based indie rock band, influenced by bands like The Jesus and Mary Chain, Pavement, Pixies, and Sonic Youth. Band members include siblings Courtney (bassist/vocalist) and Brad Shanks (guitarist/vocalist) and drummer Miggy Littleton. They have released three full-length albums, Blood on the Wall (2003), Awesomer (2005), and Liferz (2008). Blood on the Wall are signed to the Brooklyn-based label The Social Registry.
The band toured with Yeah Yeah Yeahs in 2006.
Blood on the Wall Tracks
Keep Your Eyes
Blood on the Wall
Keep Your Eyes
Keep Your Eyes
Stoner Jam
Blood on the Wall
Stoner Jam
Stoner Jam
