Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor (born 7 November 1996), known professionally as Lorde (pronounced "lord"), is a New Zealand singer, songwriter, and record producer. Born in the Auckland suburb of Takapuna and raised in neighbouring Devonport, New Zealand, she began performing in her early teens. She signed with Universal Music Group in 2009 and was later paired with songwriter and record producer Joel Little. At the age of sixteen, she released her first extended play, The Love Club EP (2012), reaching number two on the national record charts in both New Zealand and Australia.

"Royals" was released as Lorde's debut single in mid-2013, becoming an international crossover hit and peaking atop many national charts. At 16, it made her the youngest solo artist to achieve a number-one single on the US Billboard Hot 100 since 1987. Lorde's debut studio album Pure Heroine (2013) garnered positive reviews for her depiction of suburban adolescence; yielding the additional top-ten single "Team". The album topped the national charts in New Zealand and Australia and reached number three on the US Billboard 200.