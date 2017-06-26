LordeNew Zealand singer-songwriter. Born 7 November 1996
Lorde Biography (Wikipedia)
Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor (born 7 November 1996), known professionally as Lorde (pronounced "lord"), is a New Zealand singer, songwriter, and record producer. Born in the Auckland suburb of Takapuna and raised in neighbouring Devonport, New Zealand, she began performing in her early teens. She signed with Universal Music Group in 2009 and was later paired with songwriter and record producer Joel Little. At the age of sixteen, she released her first extended play, The Love Club EP (2012), reaching number two on the national record charts in both New Zealand and Australia.
"Royals" was released as Lorde's debut single in mid-2013, becoming an international crossover hit and peaking atop many national charts. At 16, it made her the youngest solo artist to achieve a number-one single on the US Billboard Hot 100 since 1987. Lorde's debut studio album Pure Heroine (2013) garnered positive reviews for her depiction of suburban adolescence; yielding the additional top-ten single "Team". The album topped the national charts in New Zealand and Australia and reached number three on the US Billboard 200.
Highlights of Lorde's set at Glastonbury 2017
Lorde
Lorde - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
Beguiling doesn't come close as this New Zealand wonder bowls us over with a single note.
Lorde - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
Lorde - Tennis Court (Later Archive 2013)
Lorde performs Tennis Court on Later... with Jools Holland in 2013
Lorde - Tennis Court (Later Archive 2013)
Lorde is playing at Radio 1's Big Weekend!
The epic line-up keeps on growing as Grimmy speaks to Lorde about performing in Hull.
Lorde is playing at Radio 1's Big Weekend!
Lorde thinks Mary Berry is a 'LEGEND!'
Lorde tells Jo about her obsession with The Great British Bake Off and Mary Berry.
Lorde thinks Mary Berry is a 'LEGEND!'
Lorde: "I'm not NOT doing any festivals in the UK"
Lorde is back with her new single 'Green Light' and tells Jo all about it.
Lorde: “I’m not NOT doing any festivals in the UK”
Lorde is coming back with new music
What do her mysterious new video and website mean?
Lorde is coming back with new music
Lorde - Interview
Radio 2's Jo Whiley is joined by singer-songwriter Lorde to talk about her work on the new Hunger Games soundtrack.
Lorde - Interview
Lorde joins Jo Whiley in the studio
Jo has Grammy winning New Zealand singer Lorde in the studio for a chat.
Lorde joins Jo Whiley in the studio
