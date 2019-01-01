Frederik Hahn (born September 29, 1971 in Heidelberg), better known by his stage name Torch, is a German rapper. He is also known as DJ Haitian Star. He was among the first German rappers who began rapping in German in the mid-1980s in Heidelberg, laying the foundation for the success of German hip hop music. In 1985, Afrika Bambaataa named him king of the first German chapter of the Zulu Nation and also gave him the title: Overlord of Sound & Culture.